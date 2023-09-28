North Korea enshrines nuclear weapons in constitution

North Korea has enshrined nuclear weapons in its constitution, state media said on Thursday, 28 September.

The country's rubber-stamp parliament unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating [North Korea's] policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything," said leader Kim Jong Un, using the acronym for the country's official name.

Kim added that it was "very important" to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence."