North Korea's Kim orders launch of first spy satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the development of his country's first spy satellite is now complete and he has ordered officials to launch it as planned, state media said on Wednesday.

While visiting the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim ordered for the deployment of multiple reconnaissance satellites on different orbits. He said that ramping up reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the United States and South Korea, according to the official news agency KCNA.

Kim has asked officials to expedite the preparations for the launch of the satellite, according to the KCNA's report which did not specify the scheduled date for the launch of the military reconnaissance satellite.

He also accused the United States of converting South Korea into "an advanced base for aggression" and stressed that "securing real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario" is the "most important" task for North Korea.

A spy satellite is among a wide range of high-tech weapons North Korea has been developing