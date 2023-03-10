Oscars rejects Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's bid to appear for the second time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to make a remote appearance at the Oscars for the second consecutive year.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy appealed to deliver a virtual speech at the 95th Academy Awards to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Zelenskyy's team had reached out to the Academy in 2022, hoping to use the platform of what is hailed as the biggest award ceremony in the film industry to speak about the Russia-Ukraine war and the condition of his nation.

As per a Variety report, following last year's rejection, the Ukranian President had employed WME power agent Mike Simpson to make the plea to the Academy this time around.

Simpson, who represents revered filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho, also represents Aaron Kaufman, who co-directed alongside Sean Penn -- "Superpower" -- the documentary on Zelenskyy.