Pak Supreme Court terms Imran's arrest as illegal

The directive to present Khan before the court came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, termed the PTI leader's arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as a mighty disgrace to the country's judicial establishment.



The CJP passed the remark while heading a three-member bench hearing PTI's petition challenging Khan's arrest. Apart from the CJP, the bench also included Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.



At the outset of the hearing, the former premier's lawyer, Hamid Khan, informed the court that Khan had gone to the IHC in order to secure an extension of his interim bail. When the PTI chief was getting his verification done, Rangers personnel broke into the room, Geo News reported.