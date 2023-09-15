Pakistan, Afghanistan reopen crossing after 9-day closure

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened a key border-crossing nearly equidistant from the two countries' capitals, after some nine days of closure following an exchange of fire between border guards on both sides.

Officials from the two countries told news agencies that the Torkham crossing was reopened on Friday and traffic was resuming, for the first time since September 6.

"A series of talks between Pakistani and Afghan officials resolved the issue and the border was opened," the Reuters news agency quoted a security official in Torkham as saying on condition of anonymity.

Afghanistan's commissioner in Torkham, Ismatullah Yaqoob, told the Associated Press news agency that stranded trucks and pedestrians have started passing through the border.