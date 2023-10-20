Pakistan allows former prime minister Sharif to return home

A Pakistan court granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif protective bail on Thursday, barring his arrest and hence allowing the three-time prime minister to return home from self-exile.

Lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar told reporters that protective bail prevents authorities from arresting Sharif until he appears before a court on October 24.

He's due back in his political heartland of Lahore on Saturday, where a welcome home rally is scheduled.

"It's a new beginning," Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, the chairman of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, told the French news agency AFP. "His return is poised to be a momentous development."