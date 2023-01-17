“Pakistan has learned its lesson”: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, calls for a talk with Modi

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and called for peace talks with PM Modi.

In an explosive interview with Al Arabiya, an international Arabic news television channel based in Dubai, the Pak PM admitted that wars with India had only added to the people’s misery, poverty, and unemployment.

“It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress, or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people. We have learnt our lesson, and we want to live in peace, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems,” said Sharif.