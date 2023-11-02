Pakistan: Police detain Afghans as deadline expires

What we know so far

Arrests are understood to have been made across Pakistan's four provinces after the 1 October deadline for voluntary return expired.

While Islamabad said the sweep is part of a new anti-migrant crackdown targeting all undocumented or unregistered foreigners, it mainly affects Afghans.

Authorities on Wednesday began to open dozens of holding centers across the country, some with the capacity to detain several thousand people, to start processing Afghans ahead of mass deportations.

Officials said more than 130,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Islamabad ordered them to leave at the start of October.

The government said it has already begun the repatriations of those who had not already left.

"Today, we said goodbye to 64 Afghan nationals as they began their journey back home," Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "This action is a testament to Pakistan's determination to repatriate any individuals residing in the country without proper documentation."