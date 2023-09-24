Pakistan: What happened to Zoroastrians in Karachi?

In the West, the name of the ancient Persian prophet "Zarathustra" invokes the writings of Friedrich Nietzsche, the iconic music composed by Richard Strauss, and Stanley Kubrick's cinematic masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, which uses Strauss' music for the movie's opening and its finale.

But to the Parsi community in Karachi, the figure of Zarathustra or Zoroaster carries a much deeper meaning — they know him as the founder of Zoroastrianism, one of the world's oldest organized religions, whose teachings they follow to this day. One of the religion main tenants is to spread happiness through charity and good deeds. And, in times before the 1947 partition of India, Karachi's Parsi community made its presence known by helping the cultural and infrastructural development of the city.

Thanks to their efforts, Karachi gained new schools, hospitals, and theater halls.

"The interesting thing was that they lived in the areas that they built for themselves — such as the Parsi Colony in Karachi — but all their philanthropic deeds would be for the other areas," town planner and architect Arif Hasan told DW.

"For example, they built schools such as Mama Parsi and BVS, dispensaries and maternity hospitals for the city."