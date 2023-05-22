'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

"Boston University should not give voice to someone who wants to destroy their students' ability to build a career in the film and television industry," the WGA said in a statement.



A picket was also formed outside the building, offering signs and slogans for students to verbally or silently protest Zaslav during his speech.



Despite the animosity from the students, Zaslav expressed gratitude for the experience and voiced support for Hollywood writers.



"I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today's commencement and for giving me an honorary degree. As I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognises their value," Zaslav told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.



Zaslav was previously blasted for some of his decisions made as CEO such as massive cost-saving cuts in film and television production that shelved or canceled several projects.