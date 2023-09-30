Police make arrest tied to Tupac Shakur's killing

A Nevada grand jury on Friday, 29 September indicted a former gang leader with the 1996 killing of hip hop musician and actor Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Marc DiGiacomo, the chief deputy district attorney in Clark County in the US state of Nevada, said in court on Friday.

DiGiacomo said the suspect was arrested outside his home earlier Friday and was in police custody.

In July, police announced a house search conducted in connection to what for years had seemed like a cold case.

DiGiacomo called Davis the "on-ground, on-site commander" and said he "ordered the death" of Shakur.

Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson called Davis the "leader and shot caller."

"For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. "While I know there's been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I'm here to tell you that is simply not the case."