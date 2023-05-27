Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Kissinger has written extensively on his decision-making process. It saw him initially hide the bombing of Cambodia from the US public. The US aimed to defeat the Viet Cong there but ended up enabling the murderous rise of the Khmer Rouge, which is estimated to have killed more than 2 million people. He had aimed to secure a cease-fire that would end the Vietnam War. Both, he and his North Vietnamese counterpart, Le Duc Tho, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their plan. Only Kissinger accepted the award, and he tried to return the Prize when the attempt at a negotiated peace spectacularly failed with the fall of Saigon. Decisions he took along the way cost tens of thousands of lives in Vietnam, Cambodia and neighboring Laos.