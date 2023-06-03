Pollish government slammed for 'instrumentalizing' Holocaust

Instrumentalization of Auschwitz-Birkenau

The short video features images of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, which showed the notorious gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" ("work sets you free"), as well as the gatehouse known as the "Gate of Death." The images are accompanied by the information that over a million people were murdered in the camp and that 6 million Poles died in World War II. On top of this, the video showed a tweet by the prominent journalist and government critic Tomasz Lis, a particular figure of hate for the PiS party.

Lis tweeted last week that there was surely a "chamber" for PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is close to the ruling party. The word is usually understood in Poland to mean "gas chamber," but Lis insisted that he had meant "prison cell" after apologizing and deleting the tweet.

The ruling party decided to use the incident to lash out at the opposition and its planned demonstration. The video goes on to ask the question: "Do you really want to march under this slogan?"