Pope apologizes for 'evil' done against Canada's Indigenous people

Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday, for a historic visit where he personally apologised for the horrors of Catholic Church-run Indigenous residential schools.

He was met by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Mary May Simon, the Inuk leader who is Canada's first Indigenous governor general.

On Monday, the pope's first stop was in the town of Maskwacis, home to one of the country's largest residential schools.

There he spoke to an estimated 15,000 people, including former students from across Canada.