Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals from across the world

Pope Francis announced on Sunday 21 churchmen, representing different regions of the world, would be formally installed as cardinals at a consistory to be held in the Vatican at the end of September.

Of the 21 new cardinals, 18 are under 80 years old and would be eligible to take part in a papal conclave to elect a new pope.

This will be the ninth time the pope named new cardinals since he became the head of the Catholic Church a decade ago.

He has now chosen over two-thirds of the Vatican's more than 130 cardinals eligible to elect a new pope.

Increasingly, the men who will vote for whoever succeeds Francis, in the event of his resignation or death, are churchmen who align with his values, priorities, and perspectives, and share his vision for the future of the Catholic Church.