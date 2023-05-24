Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl, one of Mexico's most active volcanoes, has been particularly lively in recent days. Lava eruptions of such magnitude were last observed in 2020. Now, the mountain is once again living up to its name: Popocatépetl means "smoking mountain" in Nahuatl. Indeed, the volcano has been belching out ash, steam, and gas at alarming rates in the past week.

The current period of eruptions of the Popocatepetl volcano has lasted since 2005. At regular intervals, the volcano ejects ash, lava, and smoke, as seen here in 2013 from the town of San Damian Texoloc. For years, a twelve-kilometer exclusion zone has been in effect around the volcano, which is over 5,400 meters high.