Prince Harry to attend coronation while Meghan stays home

Britain's Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

His wife Meghan will remain in California with the couple's young children.

Charles' coronation will be held on May 6. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September of last year.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The date of the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan's son's birthday.