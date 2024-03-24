Prince William, Princess Catherine reiterate request for privacy

Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have reiterated their request for privacy in the wake of Catherine's revelation that she is in the early stages of "preventative chemotherapy" after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Saturday night, the royal couple said they were “enormously touched” by the messages of support pouring in from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.

They expressed being “extremely moved” and grateful for the public’s support and repeated the 42-year-old princess’ request to be allowed to heal in private with their three children — George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5).

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”