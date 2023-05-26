Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Marko — not his real name — works for the civil service in a town in southern Serbia and, like most there, is a member of the Progress Party. "The boss of my company has ambitions within the party. That's why he's personally calling on employees to attend the rally in Belgrade," Marko tells DW. "He isn't forcing anyone directly, but he is the boss. If he promises a day off for the rally, most will buckle," the man tells us.