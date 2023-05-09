Pulitzer Prizes honor coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine
The Associated Press and the New York Times were both awarded for their coverage of the war in Ukraine. The awards are the US' most prestigious journalism prizes
Columbia University announced on Monday its Pulitzer Prizes, recognizing the best of journalism and the arts in 2023.
The Associated Press (AP) news agency won two Pulitzer Prizes, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of Moscow's war in Ukraine. The agency's startling images of Russia's siege of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, were honored.
The prize for international reporting went to the New York Times, for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukranian town of Bucha.
The annual Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honors in US journalism. The prizes were first presented in 1917.
More to follow...