Quad foreign ministers announce setting up of Quad working group on counter-terrorism

The Quad foreign ministers said they are committed to working together with the regional and international partners to promote accountability for the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including through designations by the UN Security Council's 1267 sanctions committee.



"In this regard, we express our concern at attempts to politicise the working of the UNSC Sanctions Regimes and call on all states to maintain the transparent, objective and evidence based working methods of UNSC Sanctions Committees," the statement said.



It said the ministers noted with deep concern that terrorism has become increasingly diffuse, aided by terrorists' adaptation to, and the use of emerging and evolving technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the internet.



Without making any direct reference to the Chinese assertiveness in East and South China Sea, the Quad foreign ministers referred to the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight and promotion of the safety and security of sea lines of communication.



"We look forward to continuing these discussions at the Quad maritime security working group meeting hosted by the United States in Washington DC in March 2023. In this context, we welcome the progress made under the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA)," it said.