Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

The United Nations does not treat us well, complains Abd al-Salam al-Youssef, a Syrian father of five who lives in the Batenta camp for displaced people in northwestern Syria.

Like millions of Syrians who fled their homes during the country's civil war, he depends on humanitarian aid coordinated by the UN and delivered into this opposition-held area in Idlib. "And I just cannot imagine why they would allow a person who displaced millions to supervise humanitarian aid now," al-Youssef told DW. "I really hope that doesn't happen."

The 45-year-old is talking about the fact that a long-running mandate from the United Nations Security Council, which had allowed aid to be delivered over the Syrian-Turkish border directly into opposition-held areas, has just lapsed. Instead, Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who many of the people living in this part of Syria oppose, has demanded his own government take charge of the deliveries.

"Aid must not be politicized," insists Anas Khazendar, an aid worker whose foundation, Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, distributes food, water and other supplies to 10 camps around Idlib. "It's an insult to civilians' dignity. And as humanitarian organizations, we have no confidence in a system run by the Syrian regime. This is a regime that has deliberately targeted teams working on the ground."