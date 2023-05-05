Russia forces occupied Ukrainians to change citizenship

"Constant threats"

DW spoke to people from the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions who confirmed that Ukrainians are being forced to take Russian passports. For security reasons, none of the people want to be named.

"Russian soldiers searched everything in our house. When I showed my Ukrainian passport, they shouted that I should change it for a Russian one, and that otherwise my car would be taken away, and I would be deported," an elderly man from near Kherson said.

A woman from the Zaporizhzhia region was in tears as she recounted how Russian occupiers threatened to deport her young children to Russia if she didn't immediately apply for a Russian passport.

Another woman was threatened by Russian soldiers who "put a bag over her head" because she refused to change citizenship. "We held out until the end, we didn't want to accept a Russian passport. But it's just unbearable and scary," the woman from near the Azov Sea told DW.