Russia recovers bodies, flight recorders from Wagner crash

Russian authorities announced on Friday, 25 August, that they had recovered 10 bodies from the scene of a plane crash presumed to have killed the chief of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform that the flight recorders were also recovered. "Molecular genetic analyses are being carried out to establish their identities," the committee said.

Prigozhin was in the private jet that crashed in Russia on 23 August, according to Wagner-linked media and Russian aviation authorities. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.