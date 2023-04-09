Russia steps up efforts to boost army size

The Russian Defense Ministry has, however, rejected rumors and reports that the country is planning another mobilization. "Our general staff are not planning a second mobilization wave. The number of people who were already drafted and those who volunteered for the special operation is sufficient," insisted Vladimir Tsimlyansky, the head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. Within Russia, the country's invasion of Ukraine can be referred to only as a "special military operation."