Russia-Ukraine War: Putin delivers major speech; says Moscow will ‘systematically’ continue offensive

Addressing his nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a major ‘state of the war’ speech on Tuesday at Moscow, where he pledged to “systematically” continue and strengthen Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

He presented his analysis of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation”.

The speech came a year after Putin invaded and launched a military attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It also came after several high-stakes diplomatic moves, such as, US President Joe Biden's surprise visit Kyiv to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, due to visit Moscow.

The 70-year-old began his speech by saying that Ukraine "started the war"; and that Russia has been attempting to settle the conflict in the Donbas region which had been simmering since early 2014 by "peaceful means but was eventually forced to take action".

Putin claimed that prior to Russia launching its invasion, “everything was prepared” for a punitive action by Kyiv in the region, which lies in eastern Ukraine. “I would like to repeat, they started the war, and we used force in order to stop it,” he said.

Attacking the "Western intervention", Putin said: “The Western elite does not conceal their goal, which is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. It means to finish us forever and grow a local conflict into global opposition. That’s the way we understand it and accordingly, we will respond to that.“

The income flow of heavily sanctioned Russia, Putin believes, has still not dried up. Claiming that Russia has all financial resources to protect its national security and development, he said that domestic companies have rebuilt their supply chains in response to the sanctions and that Moscow is working with other countries to build new payments systems and financial architecture.

Referring to the West, as 'Nazis in Ukraine', Putin said that it was essential for Russia to 'denazify' it's borders. He warned Ukraine's "Western allies" against supplying long-range military aid to Ukraine, saying such support will draw a military response from Moscow.

Moreover, Putin alleged that Kyiv is serving foreign “The people of Ukraine themselves have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who have actually occupied this country in a political, military, and economic sense,” the Russian leader said. “The regime is not serving their national interest,” he added.

Concluding his combative speech on Ukraine, Putin said that he understands the "difficulties faced by relatives of Russian soldiers who have had died fighting in Ukraine and pledged to provide them with targeted support" via a new special fund.