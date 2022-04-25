Russia-Ukraine war: The decline of the transatlantic empire

While the military conflict rages on the ground in Ukraine, the diplomatic onslaught that the West and its allies have mounted on Russia appears to be the biggest in scope in a very long time. While countries like Iran and Syria have been taking on this onslaught for several years now the very fact that Russia is a global power while Iran and Syria are not, gives this tussle a totally new dimension.

This war was indeed years in making and Russia didn’t just attack Ukraine out of the blue. Almost a decade ago, Rand Corporation, a thinktank closely linked with the Pentagon, came out with a policy paper. The paper proposed engineering an internal conflict in Ukraine that will eventually pull Russia in and present the chance to the Western Powers to weaken it militarily or otherwise. The West and Russia were not exactly friends from the days of Boris Yeltsin but they were also not openly confrontational.

When the West-engineered Maidan Coup brought the Ukrainian government down in Kyiv, the scenario presented years ago by Rand Corporation was in play. The West has been training Ukrainian regulars and NeoNazis alike since 2014. When Russia says that this is a de-Nazification campaign as much as it is a demilitarisation one, it is not off the mark.

“West had thoroughly documented the extent of the Nazi ideology in Ukraine’s civil, political, and military structures during and after the 2014 Maidan coup...To acknowledge the existence of this odious ideology by NATO would require it to acknowledge the role it played in training and equipping Azov regiment personnel since 2015,” says Scott Ritter, ex-UN weapon inspector and military analyst.

The open collaboration with Nazis and ultras has tattered the image of NATO and its allies among the vast majority of the Third World. And while it still deploys threats and other coercive measures on countries to toe its line on sanctions against Russia or while voting inside the UN, the resentment that one sees is unprecedented.