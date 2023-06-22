Russia Ukraine war: Videos straight from the trenches to the phone

Filtering out the truth from the flood of text messages, photos and videos, and thus promoting the legal relevance of journalistic work, is now a central component of reporting on war and crises, said Haviv. It's about checking the video snippets, the tweets, comparing them with real eyewitness reports and putting all this information together "to get an overall picture of what's happening," said Haviv on one of the podiums at DW's media forum on "War reporting in the digital age." .