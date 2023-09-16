'Russia will stay infected with apathy until Putin is gone'

"If you spend all of your time being apathetic, one day they will knock on your door, grab your husband by the collar, and in three days time, throw him into [Ukraine] where he will be killed," says investigative reporter Roman Anin. "This is exactly the price that people pay for being indifferent towards their own fate and the fate of the country."

The Moldova-born Russian is one of this year's recipients of the Free Media Award from Germany's Zeit Foundation. And this is only the latest in a string of accolades and awards for the 36-year-old, who is a member of multiple international investigative networks, including the team behind the Panama Papers investigation.

In Russia, Anin's Important Stories website first made headlines in 2020 by looking into the procurement of ventilation machines during the Covid pandemic. In the same year, it also published a report on one of the most sensitive topics in the country — apparent corruption linked to President Vladimir Putin's family. Anin was forced to leave Russia the following year.