Russian minister Lavrov wonders why Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan never dominated G20 discussions in past

Referring to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday, the Russian minister said the western leaders had raised the Ukraine issue, but wondered whether previous declarations of the grouping ever discussed the situation in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan or Yugoslavia.

"Nobody was giving a damn about anything but finances and macroeconomic policies which the G20 was formed for... when Russia has started to defend itself, there is nothing except Ukraine that is of interest to the G20," he said.

"It is a shame. If they say it is existentialist for them, it is existentialist for us," he said, adding that Moscow had been warning the West for decades against the expansion of NATO and pushing arms into Ukraine to prepare them for war against Russia.

Lavrov said the countries in Europe were not affected by what Russia was doing in Ukraine, but by the reaction of the West on Moscow’s actions in the region after ample warnings.

"They do not remember when Serbia was bombed. Joe Biden, a senator at that time, bragged that he promoted that approach. When Iraq was ruined as a state, a few years later Tony Blair said it was a mistake. You think the United States has the right to declare a threat just like they did to other countries, but no one questions it for that," the minister added.