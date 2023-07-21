Saudi Arabia summons Swedish diplomat over Quran desecration

The Saudi Arabian government condemned the Stockholm protests involving Quran, Islam's holy book, and summoned Sweden's top diplomat in the kingdom over the incident.

Riyadh issued a "protest note that includes the kingdom's request to the Swedish authorities to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts," Saudi Foreign Ministry said late on Thursday.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran also summoned Sweden's ambassador to Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "holds the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inciting the feelings of Muslims around the world."