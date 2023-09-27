Shakira owes €7 million in new tax fraud claims, Spain says

Colombian pop star Shakira might be facing a new trial for tax evasion, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors at a Spanish court on Tuesday, 26 September.

Prosecutors say the singer failed to declare over €11 million ($11.6 million) in profits from her 2018 world tour, among other things.

A judge will now decide whether to send the case to trial. Shakira's legal defense said she had not yet been notified of the complaint at her official residence in Miami.