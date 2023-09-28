SOS Mediterranee wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize'

Thousands of people trying to make their way to Europe drown in the Mediterranean Sea annually. In 2022, more than 2,400 people lost their lives, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), though no one knows the exact number for sure.

Without the non-governmental organization SOS Mediterranee, that total would likely be much higher. The European humanitarian group claims to have rescued some 36,000 people in trouble at sea since they began their patrols.

Prizewinners drive home humanitarian crisis

For these efforts, SOS Mediterranee was handed the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes dubbed the "Alternative Nobel Prize," on Thursday. Once a year, the Swedish foundation of the same name confers its prize to individuals and organizations that work for peace, sustainability or a more just world.

Regarding SOS Mediterranee, the prize-givers explained that the organization does more than save lives. Time and time again, the group has sensitized the public about the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean, not to mention European political institutions.

Their inaction prompted German Captain Klaus Vogel and French anthropologist Sophie Beau to set up the organization in 2015, bringing together people from France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Since 2019, their rescue vessel "Ocean Viking" has been patrolling the Mediterranean.