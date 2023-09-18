South Africa: Crash kills at least 20 mine staff — reports

Cause of collision not known

"The bus came into collision with a lorry," Chauke said, and added that the crash took place around 1600 UTC, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the mine, near Musina, which is close to the border with Zimbabwe.

Details surrounding the cause of the collision are not yet known.

The Venetia mine is the largest diamond mine in the country, accounting for more than 40 percent of South Africa's annual diamond production, and employing more than 4,300 people.