Spain election: Conservatives win but fall short of majority

Parties now look to form coalition government

The PP now requires support from several junior parties to achieve a governing majority of 176 seats, so the result is likely to produce weeks of political jockeying.

The far-right Vox, which offered to partner with the PP was projected to win 33 seats. But with 169 seats, the PP would still be seven seats short.

But if that partnership is later confirmed, along with a third party, it would be the first time a far-right party had entered government in Spain since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

The radical left-wing Sumar, which brought together 15 small leftist parties and backed the Socialists, won 31 seats, giving their alliance just 153 seats.

The remaining parties are mostly region-specific. The two Catalan pro-independence parties, who voted to support a Sanchez-lead government before, saw their number of seats fall, but may still play the role of kingmaker if Sanchez tries to stay on as prime minister.