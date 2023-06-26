Special Olympics Berlin: Some 330,000 people attend

As the Special Olympics in Berlin ended, organizers hope that a new era of inclusion is set to start.

Some 330,000 people attended across eight days to watch any one of the 26 sports on show. Around 6,500 athletes competed, and almost 20,000 volunteers worked to make the event run smoothly.

Online the event is reported to have reached more than one billion users globally, and sporting stars such as Dirk Nowitzki and Lewis Hamilton have lent their voice in support of the Games.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also present and spoke of "a peaceful, Olympic atmosphere."