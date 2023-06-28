Sudan: Over 1 million may flee conflict by October, UN says

More than 1 million refugees are expected to flee the conflict in Sudan by October, the United Nations said on Tuesday, surpassing previous projections.

Already, nearly 600,000 people have fled to neighboring countries like Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

But the civil war has once again taken on an ethnic dimension in Darfur, where local rights groups and the UN say that the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary (RSF) and other ethnic Arab militias are targeting non-Arab tribes

"Unfortunately, looking at the trends, looking at the situation in Darfur, we're likely to go beyond 1 million," said Raouf Mazou, an assistant high commissioner for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).