Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Humanitarian and organizational hardships continue to dog the lives of Sudanese civilians in their country, on their way out of it and abroad amid an ongoing conflict.

"The situation is not yet globally [perceived as] a humanitarian crisis," Rania Abdelaziz, a Sudanese activist, told DW. By chance, she left Sudan's capital, Khartoum, ahead of the fighting to spend the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with her family in Cairo. Once the fights between the two warring generals, Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, broke out in mid-April, she decided to stay in Egypt for the time being, and to help arriving Sudanese refugees.

Egyptian consulates and the embassy continue to issue tourist visas to Sudanese who want to cross the border, despite the ongoing clashes that have left around 5,000 injured and killed at least 550, according to the latest Health Ministry figures, which are highly likely to be incomplete.