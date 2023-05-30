Sudan's warring parties extend fragile truce by 5 days

Sudan's military and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to extend a flimsy 7-day cease-fire agreement for five extra days, as mediators Saudi Arabia and the US maintain hope it could lead to a longer-term truce.

In a joint statement, Saudi Arabia and the US acknowledged the many breaches to the weeklong cease-fire committed by both parties. However, they stressed that the truce enabled the delivery of humanitarian assistance despite being "imperfectly observed."

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension," the two countries said.

A day earlier, mediators from the two countries accused both the army, under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's RSF of "posturing for further escalation."

Sources told the Reuters news agency amendments to the new deal were underway to produce a more effective truce.