Swedish, Turkish officials hold talks at NATO headquarters

Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey will meet at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday to discuss the Scandinavian country's stalled bid to join the military alliance.

One goal of the meeting is to identify any remaining objections Turkey has to Sweden joining NATO ahead of its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next Tuesday.

Sweden has made several overtures to Turkey in the past 12 months.

These include lifting an arms embargo and cracking down on members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has long considered to be a terrorist organization.

But Turkey has also more recently condemned a Quran-burning protest in Stockholm, which Swedish authorities permitted citing freedom of speech.