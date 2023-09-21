Syria's Assad visits China for first time since civil war

Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in China on Thursday to kick off a series of meetings in several Chinese cities, including a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Assad's first stop was the eastern city of Hangzhou, where he will attend the Asian Games, an international sporting event starting Saturday.

The Syrian leader's office said he was invited to China by Xi and will be accompanied by a high-ranking Syrian delegation. Xi is expected to arrive in Hangzhou on Friday to hold a banquet along with Assad and other heads of state and government attending the games.