Taiwan factory blaze kills 5, including 3 firefighters

A devastating fire and ensuing explosions at a factory in southern Taiwan left at least five people dead and over 100 wounded, Taiwanese officials said Saturday.

What do we know so far?

The blaze ignited late Friday at a golf ball manufacturing plant in Pingtung County, and continued throughout the night.

Among the victims are three firefighters, along with a male and a female employee. An additional five people, including another firefighter, are still stuck at the disaster site as rescuers search for those trapped under the rubble.

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi said in a social media post that a probe has been launched into the tragedy.

"Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences," Chou said after meeting the loved ones of those who died.