Taiwan slams Chinese 'bully next door' amid military drills

China conducted military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" in reaction to the recent US stopover by Taiwan's Vice President, William Lai.

State media CCTV announced that the operation involved missile-armed boats and fighter jets, simulating an encirclement of Taiwan.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan...meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces," state media Xinhua reported, quoting Chinese military sources.

Taiwan's defense ministry said it had detected 42 Chinese aircraft and eight ships involved in drills around the island.

In response to the drills, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and ships and activated its land-based missile systems, closely tracking the situation, according to the ministry.