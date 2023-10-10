Taiwan will be democratic 'for generations:' Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan intends to have "peaceful coexistence" with China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that Taiwan's people would remain "free for generations."

Tsai's assertion for peace between Taiwan and China being the "only option" came as she gave her last National Day speech on Tuesday.

After two terms in office, Tsai cannot run for president in elections to be held in January. During her tenure, Tsai has pushed for dialogue with China, but Beijing has repeatedly rejected her offer for peace talks.

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, stopped most communication with her government soon after she was elected as the president in 2016.