Taliban ban women from NGO work in Afghanistan

This ban makes it impossible for aid agencies to directly help Aghan women, as they are not allowed to speak to men outside their families. "This ban hits the nerve of humanitarian aid," Müller further told the news outlets. For now, his organization is limited to handing out food donations to the local councils headed by men. Müller said this was "unacceptable, as we cannot guarantee this aid goes where it is intended." He called on for politicians to increase their pressure on the Taliban to change course.