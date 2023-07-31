The man cured of HIV and leukemia

Marc Franke, a 54-year-old from western Germany, was dealt his first blow in 2008, when he learned he had HIV — a diagnosis that "ripped his world apart," he said.

"I had always used protection, but apparently one time I didn't and it got me," he told DW in his home in the German region of North Rhine Westphalia. Thankfully, HIV isn't the death sentence it used to be. After decades of medical progress, patients receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) have the same life expectancy as those without the infection.

But three years later, when Franke was only 42, he started feeling sick again. He thought he'd come down with pneumonia. But days after checking into the hospital, he was dealt his second blow: a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, and moreover, at an abnormally young age — people are typically diagnosed around age 69.