Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Towns on Mexico's Baja California peninsula were inundated by floodwaters on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled the border region with the United States.

Hilary made landfall around 250 kilometers (250 miles) south of the city of Ensenada before heading north towards Mexico's second-largest city of Tijuana.

Across the border in the US state of California, at least nine million people were under flash-flood warnings.

"Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely over Baja California and portions of the southwestern US through Monday," the US National Hurricane Center warned.