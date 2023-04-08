Trump Indictment: Donaldbhai’s Arrest and After

As for the 6 January 2021 violent attack on the Capitol, where the House of Representatives and Senate are located, a select committee of lawmakers reached the conclusion that Trump provided ‘aid and comfort’ to the mob. They also contended that he obstructed the 6 January sessions of the House and Senate, conspired to make false statements to the National Archives on the issue and defrauded the United States. In effect, the committee was convinced that he broke the law. However, a decision to prosecute him rests with the federal department of justice, which is scrutinising the findings.

Meanwhile, amid extraordinary international attention, Trump became on April 4 this month the first ever former US President to be arrested and arraigned. He was produced in the supreme court of New York state and accused of 34 counts of felony. New York is where he has lived for most of his life.

According to the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, Trump cooked accounts to conceal hush money payments ‘from campaign funds’ to a porn film actress, among other camouflages, to suppress negative information during his successful run for the presidency against the Democrat Hilary Clinton in 2016, which undermined the integrity of the process. This, the DA stressed, violated New York state’s Penal Law 175.10.

The 16-page charge prepared by the Manhattan district attorney Bragg and unsealed by Judge Juan Merchan at the hearing read that Trump ‘repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records (meaning accounts of Trump organisation and presidential campaign fund) to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election’.

The charge was supplemented by a 13-page statement of facts. This said: ‘From August 2015 to December 2017, the defendant (Trump) orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the defendant’s electoral prospects.’

It detailed: ‘One component of this scheme was that, at the defendant’s request, a lawyer who then worked for the Trump organisation as special counsel to defendant (“Lawyer A”), covertly paid $130,000 to an adult film actress shortly before the election to prevent her from publicising a sexual encounter with the defendant. Lawyer A made the $130,000 payment though a shell corporation he set up and funded at a bank in Manhattan. This payment was illegal, and Lawyer A has since pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution and served time in prison.’ Lawyer A is none other than Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who advised him during the period concerned.