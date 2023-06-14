Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges

How has Trump reacted to the charges?

The case is also laden with political implications for Trump who has maintained his innocence and described the case as an attempt to undermine his reelection efforts. The Republican politician has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the documents case.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, he holds a wide lead over his rivals for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election and 81% of Republican voters view the charges against him as politically motivated.

His devoted supporters had already begun hitting the streets on the eve of the hearing. Trump himself has encouraged them to join a planned protest outside the Miami courthouse.

Some Trump supporters were also planning to load buses to head to Miami from other parts of Florida, raising concerns for law enforcement officials who prepared for potential unrest around the courthouse.