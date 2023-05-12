Trump to appeal sex abuse and defamation verdict

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a notice to appeal a New York jury's verdict that he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

A jury in Manhattan federal court earlier this week ordered Trump to pay $5 million (€4.56 million) in compensation and fines in the civil lawsuit. They found him liable for abuse and defamation but not rape.

Trump's appeal comes a day after after the former president labeled Carroll's sexual abuse claims as "fake" during a CNN town hall event.

He also denied knowing her. "This woman, I don't know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is," Trump said.

According to The New York Times, Carroll's attorney stated that she is contemplating filing another lawsuit against Trump for his remarks at the event.